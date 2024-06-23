Well i like to have ALL my mails on MY Computer with my OWN backup.

That's the reason why at the moment I use a mixture of POP and IMAP . On my main machine I use POP leaving all Mails on the Server for 3 month and on all other devices I use IMAP. On these devices I don't need mails which are older.

But of course that's just a lame duck. If there would be an autoarchive function I could switch to IMAP on my main machine as well, by moving all mails which are older then 3 month to the archive.

An alternative would be to use another mail client like kmail or thunderbird for doing the POP download. But that would be as well not really elegant. I would prefer to do all the stuff with Vivaldi. But at the moment I simply don't see a solution for what I want. Doing this on Vivaldi would mean to do it manually.