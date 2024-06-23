Is there a way to move mails to offline only archive after a defined time period?
I think the thread title is self speaking. I searched but found nothing.
So is archiving mails just a manual thing, or is there a way I just haven't found?
@Popanz no there is no automatic archiving in Vivaldi. I personally use read emails as my archive, whatever email is unread stays so until I'm completely done with it (which is why automatically marking emails as read is off).
What is the benefit you seek by having emails moved to the archive automatically?
Well i like to have ALL my mails on MY Computer with my OWN backup.
That's the reason why at the moment I use a mixture of POP and IMAP . On my main machine I use POP leaving all Mails on the Server for 3 month and on all other devices I use IMAP. On these devices I don't need mails which are older.
But of course that's just a lame duck. If there would be an autoarchive function I could switch to IMAP on my main machine as well, by moving all mails which are older then 3 month to the archive.
An alternative would be to use another mail client like kmail or thunderbird for doing the POP download. But that would be as well not really elegant. I would prefer to do all the stuff with Vivaldi. But at the moment I simply don't see a solution for what I want. Doing this on Vivaldi would mean to do it manually.
@Popanz ah, I was thinking of the IMAP archive folder, which does not remove emails from the server. But it's about limiting how far back the online storage goes. That makes sense to me
Maybe consider editing the title of your post to rename the word archive to "offline only archive".
I have asked for this to be an option since before Vivaldi mail was public beta... You are doing exactly the same IMAP/POP/local-backup thing as me!
I'm sure I've posted in feature requests. It seems like an obvious function for anyone in control of their mail, but no-one else seems to be talking about it.
For reference using the POP account as archive is absolutely fine for inbox, the only problem is having to periodically move old sent mail to inbox on the webmail so it downloads, then filtering and using the "move" option on right-click to get it to be "sent" locally (then cleaning up the inbox afterwards). I do this every month or two...
edwardp Ambassador
This may depend on the individual mail provider. One that I use, automatically moves old e-mails from the IMAP Inbox to an old-messages folder, after they've been in the Inbox 90 days. I also receive an e-mail that the messages were moved.
Although this isn't specifically an offline method, it archives the old e-mails, in a way.