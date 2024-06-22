I'm having a lot of issues trying to open links at a variety of different sites. I will have to dump this browser if these basic compatibility issues don't go away. The current aggravation is trying to open aircanada.com. No problem on other browsers but Vivaldi does this:

Access Denied

You don't have permission to access "http://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home.html" on this server.

Reference #18.8e292117.1719055903.b2b9a0be

https://errors.edgesuite.net/18.8e292117.1719055903.b2b9a0be

Can anyone offer some advice to solve this?