Access Denied!
I'm having a lot of issues trying to open links at a variety of different sites. I will have to dump this browser if these basic compatibility issues don't go away. The current aggravation is trying to open aircanada.com. No problem on other browsers but Vivaldi does this:
Access Denied
You don't have permission to access "http://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home.html" on this server.
Reference #18.8e292117.1719055903.b2b9a0be
https://errors.edgesuite.net/18.8e292117.1719055903.b2b9a0be
Can anyone offer some advice to solve this?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@SAF390 Hi, no problem with any of those links here, Vivaldi 6.8 on Win10.
So this is something happening on your system only.
Any other examples to test?
Possibly a simple clearing of cache+cookies will solve this.
Only advice I can give is:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Such errors are by no means limited to Vivaldi and seems to be related to site security measures gone awry.
https://www.google.com/search?q="errors.edgesuite.net"+"You+don't+have+permission+to+access"
@Pathduck @Pathduck Thanks, I cleared all the cookies and that seemed to fix this problem. Can I ask another question - I have another issue that when I am logged onto my brokers site, and I click on a link to view an analyst's report on a stock, it opens a new window which asks me to log in to the broker again, which I could do but then just repeats. When I use another browser, clicking the link opens the report Pdf as it should. Any idea what might be going on?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Any idea what might be going on?
Nope, unless you give a link and a way to reproduce the issue (without needing an account) the only advice I can give is the same I already gave you.
If I can't see the issue myself, there's no way to know if this is a bug or just a problem on your computer.
Pesala Ambassador
@SAF390 Are you using a Private Window perhaps?
@Pesala I don't think so, and I have blockers turned off for my broker's site, but it must be some kind of authorization thing where the Pdf window it is trying to open doesn't recognize me as someone who is already signed in.