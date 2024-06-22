Once again: Please add an option to assign shortcut for inspecting an element!

Sorry folks, this has probably been submitted hundreds of times.

but for some reasons it was also perfectly ignored over ... and over ... and over again - the problem still persists: we can't really use Vivaldi as a browser for web development due to it's lack of a snappy element inspection.

See:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/66223/add-an-option-to-assign-shortcut-for-inspecting-an-element

The currently accepted answer is completely missing the point.

Sure, we can open dev tools via a custom shortcut but we still can't directly inspect elements using the commonly used shortcut ctr+shift+C - as used in pretty much any chromium/blink based browser ... erm ... or Firefox ... admittedly, not sure about webkit.

However it is safe to say, ctr +shift +C is kind of a standard used by web devs all over the world. Missing this feature is a huge bummer.

Sorry, for being so obnoxious but once again I'm not talking about a shortcut to open dev tools but about the shortcut to run dev tools in element inspection mode – every web dev knows what I'm talking about. No, Ctr+Shift+I is still not the solution.

So please, try to include this defacto standard in future versions of Vivaldi or at least provide a way to specify a custom shortcut.