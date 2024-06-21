Using CSS on an extension
-
Hello,
I would like to use CSS on an extension in Vivaldi ; in Firefox, Waterfox, it's possible, either via userchrome.css or usercontent.css. For me, this would be usercontent.css.
This extension doesn't display the way I want.
Do you know if this can be done in Vivaldi ?
What should I do then ?
Best regards.
-
@Alleluia
Unpack the extension, correct the CSS in it and install it again.
-
@Capushon said in Using CSS on an extension:
Unpack the extension, correct the CSS in it and install it again.
Thanks for answering.
It would be as simple as that ; I'll give it a try.
It's on µBlock Origin, I'd like the display to be smaller, even on two columns for the lists.
Best regards.
-
BrandonKalicharan
@Alleluia im not sure exactly what you're asking for but in my experience for webpages i use the chrome extension Stylish for my css and for changes to the browser itself i make the changes to a file in its appdata.
C:\Users[]\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Custom CSS is the path where your css file should be that affects the browser itself.
-
It worked ; however, it was difficult because µBlock Origin has 25 CSS files.
To achieve this, I used the Vivaldi function : development tool ; when I pointed to an element, it told me which of the 25 CSS files it was in.
I saved the 4 files I was working on, because with the next update, they'll be reset to zero.
Thank you very much for pointing out the technique.