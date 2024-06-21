Does anyone else have an issue where the popup thumbnail doesn't disappear? Many times I'm not even trying to view the thumbnail, just clicking on a tab and bringing my cursor back to the web window but the thumbnail of whatever tab was last on my curser's way back to the main part will stay open, even if I click into the main window and even if I start typing. I have to mouse over to the tabs again and get a new popup thumbnail up and hope when i mouse away that one then goes away. This has been an annoyance for at least a couple months, today I finally took the time to create an account and post about it.

Anecdotally, it seems to happen more with DDG search results pages than other pages, but it will happen with other pages as well.