Hi there! Like many users, I keep notes (when not in Vivaldi) in Obsidian (or comparable apps, like Joplin). These notes are stored in a folder containing .md files only.

Now that Vivaldi has added the option to import & export folders of .md notes, it would be ideal if I could finally reach the point where I can view my Obsidian notes in Vivaldi, modify them directly, and not have to periodically manually export, reconcile & delete the notes in order to integrate Vivaldi into the rest of my workflow. This could be achieved by automatic sync of the Vivaldi notes folder with my locally stored Obsidian vault, or a subfolder thereof. This would finally bring the notes folder to a place of real usefulness for me, and I believe the technical obstacles shouldn't be large. I am adding this as a new feature request because previous feature requests for compatibility with Obsidian & Joplin have been resolved now that the import/export feature has been put into place.