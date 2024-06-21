Hi people!

So, after a few years of running Windows 11 on slightly older components, but still fast enough, I decided to go back to Windows 10 because all the newest updates on Win 11 have messed up my system.

After doing the work and installing Windows 10 Pro x64, I reinstalled Vivaldi. However, there are some issues I have that were not present for the past few years running Windows 11. There aren't serious issues, but one of them is quite annoying to me, I can't put the Home button on the toolbar.

I know the procedure, Edit > Customize Toolbar, and mark the Home button. But, as soon as I put the mark on the button, it disappears.

I uninstalled Vivaldi before reinstalling it again, but the problem persists. I think it's some kind of a bug. I am running the most recent version of Vivaldi.

Thanks for any advice you might have.