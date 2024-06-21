Something is wrong after Windows reinstall
-
Hi people!
So, after a few years of running Windows 11 on slightly older components, but still fast enough, I decided to go back to Windows 10 because all the newest updates on Win 11 have messed up my system.
After doing the work and installing Windows 10 Pro x64, I reinstalled Vivaldi. However, there are some issues I have that were not present for the past few years running Windows 11. There aren't serious issues, but one of them is quite annoying to me, I can't put the Home button on the toolbar.
I know the procedure, Edit > Customize Toolbar, and mark the Home button. But, as soon as I put the mark on the button, it disappears.
I uninstalled Vivaldi before reinstalling it again, but the problem persists. I think it's some kind of a bug. I am running the most recent version of Vivaldi.
Thanks for any advice you might have.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Poreznik Vivaldi works perfectly fine on Windows 10. I use it myself and do not have any problems.
You need to drag the button to the toolbar where you want it. Do NOT try to drag it to the default toolbar preview on the bottom.
-
It worked. Thanks for the assist!