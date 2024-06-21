The Speed Dial now remembers the active (speed dial) tab when you open it again after closing.

Old behaviour:

-Open Speed Dial, it opens on Tab 1

-Change to Tab 2

-Close Speed Dial

-Open Speed Dial, it opens on Tab 1

New behaviour:

-Open Speed Dial, it opens on Tab 1

-Change to Tab 2

-Close Speed Dial

-Open Speed Dial, it opens on Tab 2

I don't like this because:

My most used bookmarks are on the first tab, so when I open the speed dial most of the time I'm going to need something on the first tab.

When I click a button to do a thing, I expect the exact same thing to happen every time.

But now it opens up on some random (ok, not random, but it might as well be) tab, so I have to spend extra time and mental effort to figure out where I am and if I need to change tabs or not.

When you open the Speed Dial a hundred times per day, that adds up.

Please either change this back to the old behaviour, or add an option so we can choose which one we want.

Thank you and best regards.