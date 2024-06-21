Very simple concept: Right click on an image, and next to "Copy Image" there is an option "Copy Image without metadata" that copies the image to the clipboard, but first scrubs it of any Metadata.

User story:

I want to copy photo from nextcloud and paste it into social media without accidentally sharing any sensitive information. I want the photos to retain their metadata in nextcloud.

Related request: Offer to remove location data from images (These could probably share a lot of code if implemented together)