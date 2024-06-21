@ejh I am unable to reach the HTTPS port (443) of that site from two entirely different networks. I get a Connection Reset error.

I am able to reach the unencrypted HTTP port (80) on that server, including when just pasting the hostname in the address bar and clicking enter (which means that the HTTPS-first test fails, so falling back to HTTP)

I am also seeing the same thing in Chrome 126 and Edge 126

This indicates that the HTTPS server is not configured correctly in some fashion.

I notice an interesting thing about the ssllabs analysis; It does not test with the current configuration Chromium TLS, which includes post-quantum-crypto handshake details, and there are servers (and "hidden" intermediate network "security" scanner devices) that break when receiving such a handshake.

That seems to be the case with your server. My main suggestion would be to update it to a TLS 1.3-supporting version that also supports Post-Quantum crypto (aka Kyber).

Alternatively, you could disable (as I suspect you have done in your other Chromium-based browsers) the temporary flag chrome://flags/#enable-tls13-kyber .