Windows 11, most recent version of vivaldi. The laptop I'm using is from August of last year.

I saw the tab indicating that vivaldi had been updated, with all the new features and stuff. Because of this, I presume that this update broke something, causing Vivaldi to crash.

What I've tried:

Restarting the browser (many times)

Restarting my computer

Deleting and reinstalling Vivaldi

I installed the most recent older version of Vivaldi, and am currently encountering no issues.

If I need to submit a crash report I have a few questions:

When will this be fixed?

Can I submit my crash logs even after deleting the version of vivaldi that was broken (currently on an older version)

If so, how do I access the crash logs?

Thanks in advance for the help,