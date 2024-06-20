vivaldi crashing after a few seconds on startup
Kindanooby
Windows 11, most recent version of vivaldi. The laptop I'm using is from August of last year.
I saw the tab indicating that vivaldi had been updated, with all the new features and stuff. Because of this, I presume that this update broke something, causing Vivaldi to crash.
What I've tried:
- Restarting the browser (many times)
- Restarting my computer
- Deleting and reinstalling Vivaldi
I installed the most recent older version of Vivaldi, and am currently encountering no issues.
If I need to submit a crash report I have a few questions:
- When will this be fixed?
- Can I submit my crash logs even after deleting the version of vivaldi that was broken (currently on an older version)
- If so, how do I access the crash logs?
Thanks in advance for the help,
mib2berlin
@Kindanooby said in vivaldi crashing after a few seconds on startup:
I installed the most recent older version of Vivaldi, and am currently encountering no issues.
Have you done this before?
Downgrade break your user profile and can lead to such behave.
If I need to submit a crash report I have a few questions:
When will this be fixed?
Nobody knows, it depends on your crash log information.
Can I submit my crash logs even after deleting the version of vivaldi that was broken (currently on an older version)
Yes, your actually version is tracked, add the crash version in the description.
If so, how do I access the crash logs?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib