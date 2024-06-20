I leave a lot of tabs open and currently have 171 of them open. I don’t use bookmarks. When I shut down Vivaldi at the end of the day I have one tab as the current tab and position it in the row of tabs. When I boot the computer in the morning, and start Vivaldi the current tab from the night before is usually the current tab when I open it in the morning. The tabs to the right, ones I want to keep in mind and not get lost in the list, almost always reverse order: A – B – C left to right becomes C – B – A. That doesn’t bother me. There’s only 2-5 of them.

This morning I opened Vivaldi and saw the entire list, all 171, of open tabs had reversed order. I don’t know how to reproduce this because today is the only time it happened in the couple of years I’ve used Vivaldi.

I also saw in the “window” list of tabs a block of closed tabs, made up of the open tabs in the correct order but with blank icons.

Is there a way to reverse the order of open tabs and keep their icons? If I go to the list in the preferred order is there a way to restore their icons without visiting each one?

I tried closing Vivaldi and reopening it. The order did not change.

I see this is a bug reported every so often. Perhaps Vivaldi needs a command to reverse the order.

I am using version 5.6.2867.58 on Windows 7 (and have blocked out late summer to upgrade to Windows 11).