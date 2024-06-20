How do I see zoom level in the browser?
-
mattshepherd
I can zoom in and out in a window (Ctrl + mouse wheel), but unlike Firefox, which displays zoom level on the right side of the URL bar, and Edge, which displays zoom level as a flyout from a magnifying glass icon, Vivaldi doesn't seem to have any way to see the current zoom level.
Maybe I've turned something off by accident, but searching for "zoom" in the settings doesn't show anything that seems helpful.
Is there a way to have the current page zoom shown in the browser?
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@mattshepherd Hi - the zoom level shows in the Status Bar. You've probably turned off the Status Bar.
The zoom also shows on the bottom left is Status Bar is set to overlay but disappears after a while.
You can add the zoom level another place where it makes sense, like the address bar if you like that. Read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
-
Maybe you are hiding the status bar on bottom. By default the zoom slider is there.
Try customizing your toolbars
-
I dragged all icons from the status bar to the adress bar and hidden the status bar with overlayed url popup. So I have all at hand and sight.
-
mattshepherd
@Pathduck That was it! It was "turned something off by accident," being the status bar. But that link is very helpful, thank you!