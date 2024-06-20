I can zoom in and out in a window (Ctrl + mouse wheel), but unlike Firefox, which displays zoom level on the right side of the URL bar, and Edge, which displays zoom level as a flyout from a magnifying glass icon, Vivaldi doesn't seem to have any way to see the current zoom level.

Maybe I've turned something off by accident, but searching for "zoom" in the settings doesn't show anything that seems helpful.

Is there a way to have the current page zoom shown in the browser?