Keep me logged in, just like the phone apps.
-
A feature where I do not have to repeatedly keep login in in every time, I visit a website that requires login.
Sometimes I just skip the PC and use my phone app that does not require repeated login.
Some sites such as social media sites and google doesn’t do that, however, other sites (I guess for security reasons) loge you out automatically.
What sometimes making it worst is having multiple login page, one for username and another for password. Sometimes followed by 2 factor authentication!
Is there an auto-login feature that a person can use in their own personal computers, protected by their own person system password.
Thanks.
-
mib2berlin
@AGT313
Hi, if a page log me out on desktop it does the same on my mobile devices, banking accounts for example.
Do you have browsing data set to session only in privacy settings?
Cheers, mib
-
Z Zalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests
-
In my personal phone when I click on the eBay app I login once and that it, for my personal PC I need to login frequently even If I click on keep me logged in option. Banks app uses the system authentication on the phone to automatically login.
So, what I am advocating for is that Vivaldi (maybe after a warning to the users) allows the user the option to log in automatically to site I chose.
If I visit a site that requires log-in in and Vivaldi has the log-in information [Log me in automatically] whenever possible or find a way to keep the connection alive … so you’re never logout.