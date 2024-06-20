A feature where I do not have to repeatedly keep login in in every time, I visit a website that requires login.

Sometimes I just skip the PC and use my phone app that does not require repeated login.

Some sites such as social media sites and google doesn’t do that, however, other sites (I guess for security reasons) loge you out automatically.

What sometimes making it worst is having multiple login page, one for username and another for password. Sometimes followed by 2 factor authentication!

Is there an auto-login feature that a person can use in their own personal computers, protected by their own person system password.

Thanks.