Just updated to 6.8 - All great, but seem to be having some strange behaviour with tabs...

When visiting a recent URL, the new option to 'switch to this tab' appears in the address drop-down list, with it likely being the top option. I hit return as usual and the page jumps to the URL - but there is no tab associated with the page - No tab is selected. No tab names are selected or updated.

If I select another different tab, the page disappears.

Is this how it is meant to work?

Update: Disabling Open Tab in Address bar settings fixes this behaviour - but is it a bug?

Update 2: Re-enabling: This is happening because the tab is in a different window. I run two windows side by side. Maybe this feature should be window specific and only switch to the tab if it's contained in the current window?