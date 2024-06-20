I've just installed vivaldi and set it to the default browser. I was working as usual and getting to grips with the browser just fine.

At some point I received a link through an external app from a co-worker and when I tried to open it directly it opens vivaldi://welcome/ page. I have no idea why this is happening. I also tried to open google.com from a link on a notepad and the effect is the same. Other than that it is working normally...

This issue makes the browser somewhat unusable since I'm constantly opening links from external apps.