Links go to vivaldi welcome page
I've just installed vivaldi and set it to the default browser. I was working as usual and getting to grips with the browser just fine.
At some point I received a link through an external app from a co-worker and when I tried to open it directly it opens vivaldi://welcome/ page. I have no idea why this is happening. I also tried to open google.com from a link on a notepad and the effect is the same. Other than that it is working normally...
This issue makes the browser somewhat unusable since I'm constantly opening links from external apps.
@Powluu Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Have you tried to close the Welcome page or completing it?
@Pathduck Yes, I setup as web browser and then i'm redirected to vivaldi.com/getstarted
@Powluu It should only show once per install.
What are your settings under Settings > General > Startup With?
What are your settings under Settings > Tabs > New Tab Page?
Please post the full output from Help > About here.
Settings > General > Start With:
- Last session
- Lazy load Restored Tabs
Settings > Tabs > New Tab Page:
- Start Page - Controlled by Extension (Momentum)
About section
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.44 (Stable channel) (64-bits) Revisão 8b93eedecfc2569c0a293c88a83a5c15eab23945 SO Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3737) JavaScript V8 12.6.228.19 Agente do utilizador Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Linha de comandos "C:\Users\Paulo\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Caminho do Executável C:\Users\Paulo\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Caminho do Perfil C:\Users\Paulo\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Variações ativas 5e3a236d-4113a79e
@Powluu said in Links go to vivaldi welcome page:
Controlled by Extension
Why is this? Have you tried disabling this extension?
I don't know why this happens, only reason could be that extension you have installed.
If you're a new user, so you have nothing set up anyway, you could nuke your install by deleting the whole
User Datafolder while browser is closed and relaunch it. This will show Welcome Page again, just complete it and close the tab.
@Pathduck I use the "Momentum" extension, it's an extension that changes the "new tab", adding some features like random images, quotes and stuff like that.
I somehow got it working, don't really know why but I changed the language and restarted and it started working.
Thank you for your time