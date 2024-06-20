Whenever I try to open a site on local network, I get ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE.

It happens with both http and https, and both when using local IP and DNS names.

It happens with all local sites, not just specific ones. The services are up and running, as they can be reached from Safari.

I couldn't find anything useful on the forum.

Anyone else had the same issue before?

Vivaldi: 6.7.3329.41 (Stable channel) (arm64)

MacOS: Version 15.0 Beta (24A5264n)