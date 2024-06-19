Vivaldi 6.8 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3381.40/42
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Today’s snapshot is the second release candidate for 6.8 for desktop and notebooks.
[macOS] Maximized window size is not remembered after closing windows and quitting (VB-98746)
Nice! This is a much appreciated fix
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Thanks for the VB-107246 fix
not being able to print in all nearly alls chrome 126.x versions (under windwos 10) is really a massive problem. is chrome / google aware of this?
DoctorG Ambassador
@nofashion Your have a older OS?
Works for me with Windows 11 23H2 (Build 22631.3737)
@doctorg:
gwen, Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.4529) is old??
@doctorg: anyway ctrl+p works on Windows Server 2022 Version 21H2 (Build 20348.2527)
yngve Vivaldi Team
@nofashion In terms of Feature Updates, yes, it is "old" (as Win10 versions go); the newest one is 22H2. I have no idea whether that is relevant to your reported issue (probably not, it has been reported upstream for 22H2, as well).
Regarding the print preview issue, as I believe I mentioned earlier in another snapshot thread, the Chromium Bug tracker issue I am aware of is https://issues.chromium.org/issues/339994760 . And the most recent comments indicate that the issue is still present in Chrome 127 Beta
I just looked at that report in more detail, and there seems to be comments saying that launching the browser with the extra command line argument (it can be added in a shortcut's command properties, might want to use a special copy to not corrupt the normal launch shortcut)
--disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC
seems to be able to work around the issue.
NOTE: This is a rather advanced and probably temporary workaround.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Heads up. Before final we will revert a problematic fix and this should resolve
- [Tabs][Keyboard] Ctrl+Tab doesn't cycle tabs in recently used order (VB-107369)
- [Tabs][Cycler] List stays up after releasing Ctrl+Tab quickly (VB-107288)
Plus remaining issues related to shutting down with Alt+F4 on Windows.
However we may not have another RC before then, so this will likely happen in the final which will be a new build.
[Windows] Ctrl+Mouse scroll doesn’t zoom in/out on pages (VB-107246)
Thanks! After a comment in the previous fix, I didn't have high hopes for this quick of a solution.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Ruarí said in Vivaldi 6.8 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3381.40/42:
[Tabs][Cycler] List stays up after releasing Ctrl+Tab quickly (VB-107288)
Thanks, I was starting to notice that
so this will likely happen in the final which will be a new build.
Releasing fixes straight into Stable - living dangerously
@yngve: thank you yngve! workaround works!
too many dead birds
please fix this issue - VB-106623.
-
mib2berlin
@Dave044
Hi, the report is confirmed, I guess the developer don't need more log files and images.
Cheers, mib
If "best result" is at the top of options for the address bar, it takes a second or 2 to produce the best result. And that's not a big deal by itself, the big problem is, say you type a term you wanna search, if you don't wait and press enter immediately after typing, it will load a completely irrelevant page or perform a completely irrelevant search. If the best result is not ready when pressing enter, the address bar should perform similarly to paste&go
@nofashion sorry, cannot confirm it (Win10x64)