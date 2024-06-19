@nofashion In terms of Feature Updates, yes, it is "old" (as Win10 versions go); the newest one is 22H2. I have no idea whether that is relevant to your reported issue (probably not, it has been reported upstream for 22H2, as well).

Regarding the print preview issue, as I believe I mentioned earlier in another snapshot thread, the Chromium Bug tracker issue I am aware of is https://issues.chromium.org/issues/339994760 . And the most recent comments indicate that the issue is still present in Chrome 127 Beta

I just looked at that report in more detail, and there seems to be comments saying that launching the browser with the extra command line argument (it can be added in a shortcut's command properties, might want to use a special copy to not corrupt the normal launch shortcut)

--disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC

seems to be able to work around the issue.

NOTE: This is a rather advanced and probably temporary workaround.