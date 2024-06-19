@Tiikuri It will always open the last used profile. So make sure this is the last closed. This is a Chromium thing, not Vivaldi.

The only way to open an explicit profile is to use a command line switch.

https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/

--profile-directory

Selects directory of profile to associate with the first browser launched.

The problem then is you have to make sure to launch from the correct shortcut every time. Which won't always work like for instance opening urls from other applications.

Note that profile names are NOT the same as the profile-directory.

Directories are named like:

Default - primary profile

Profile 2 - next profile

etc...

Note that Profile names have a counter, so there's no guarantee the profile dir will be Profile 2 - you have to check this yourself in Help > About.

In this example "Profile 4" is the second profile, and it's the fourth profile I've created in this install (2 & 3 are deleted).

Yes, it's complicated - this is Chromium brain-damage, not Vivaldi