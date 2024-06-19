Always open profile 1 instead of profile 2 at start
I have profile 1 and profile 2. I use them for different things. If I close profile 2 last, it opens up automatically next time. I rather want profile 1 to open automatically each time, no matter what.
I do not want to the profile choice screen at the startup either, I just want profile 1 to open automatically.
Is there a way to enable this?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Tiikuri Create a desktop shortcut to Vivaldi.exe
Open by context menu the Property of the desktop shortcut
Add in target field at end this
--profile-directory="Default"
Confirm changes
Now you can use the desktop shortcut to start.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Tiikuri It will always open the last used profile. So make sure this is the last closed. This is a Chromium thing, not Vivaldi.
The only way to open an explicit profile is to use a command line switch.
https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/
--profile-directory
Selects directory of profile to associate with the first browser launched.
The problem then is you have to make sure to launch from the correct shortcut every time. Which won't always work like for instance opening urls from other applications.
Note that profile names are NOT the same as the profile-directory.
Directories are named like:
Default- primary profile
Profile 2- next profile
etc...
Note that Profile names have a counter, so there's no guarantee the profile dir will be
Profile 2- you have to check this yourself in Help > About.
In this example "Profile 4" is the second profile, and it's the fourth profile I've created in this install (2 & 3 are deleted).
Yes, it's complicated - this is Chromium brain-damage, not Vivaldi
Hi,
Check here also:
chrome://profile-internals/