Please Help with Creating PWA
-
When I try to create progressive webapps, I tried following the steps from: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/miscellaneous/progressive-web-apps/, where I tried these steps: In a tab, open the website you want to install.
While the site is open in the active tab, right-click on the tab on the Tab Bar.
Select Install [website name] from the context menu.
Click Install in the small pop up asking you to confirm your action.
However, when I right click, this is what appears, and I don't see the option to create shortcuts. I got really lost trying to find this menu option, any help would be really appreciated!
-
OakdaleFTL
@meeeeei Not all websites are capable of becomming Web Apps...
Which did you try?
-
@OakdaleFTL The website I used was google calendar. Thanks!
-
OakdaleFTL
@meeeeei i just tried and found that Google Calendar can be made a shortcut but not a Progressive Web App...