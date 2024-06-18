When I try to create progressive webapps, I tried following the steps from: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/miscellaneous/progressive-web-apps/, where I tried these steps: In a tab, open the website you want to install.

While the site is open in the active tab, right-click on the tab on the Tab Bar.

Select Install [website name] from the context menu.

Click Install in the small pop up asking you to confirm your action.

However, when I right click, this is what appears, and I don't see the option to create shortcuts. I got really lost trying to find this menu option, any help would be really appreciated!