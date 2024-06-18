This is one example video that does not play at all, even if I refresh the screen several times.

I had found several such videos over time, but unfortunately I closed them without investigating. Only this time around did I try it in Chrome, and found that it works.

YouTube does not allow ad blocker: If Vivaldi's built-in Content Blocker is set to block, YT does not play the video, and shows a message to disable the ad blocker. So I had to set the Content Blocker to "no blocking".

But I have used the following addons, such as-

I added them experimentally, and some of them did not block the YT ads. So I ended up keeping them all.

The Chrome is plain vanilla installation (without any addons).

What could be the reason?