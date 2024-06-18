@TravellinBob said in Switch from X to Mastodon :

I too could never figure out what was the point of Twitter or the addiction so many millions of people have for it (still).

It has enough history now that we need to first specify "which Twitter". Initially it was developed by Anarchists (pre-Jack-Dorsey) for quick short-update sharing during street actions. When I got my major addictive episode it was still being used like that - in June of 2009 when those massive protests started in Iran about electoral fraud they were almost entirely organized over Twitter.

I can't tell you how intense it was to see the updates popping up live from the streets in Tehran and elsewhere - "now we're running over to this street", "now the Basijis on motorbikes attacked us over here", "quick, retweet this message in Farsi everyone who can, it's about which street to avoid", "quick, re-tweet this about what we're going to yell from every balcony tonight", all those young people were absolutely on fire trying to get rid of conservative president Ahmadinejad who had just stolen the election. And since the big news outlets were quickly banned from operating in Iran, staying up to date with what was happening meant refreshing Twitter all day - you'd find out everything important before any of the news people did, you'd just see them report it based on Twitter themselves a while later and smile to yourself "yeah, I know, thanks".

It was never as interesting after that, I reduced my usage a lot, I also had Facebook in parallel and I preferred the longer post format + images and videos (Twitter was years away from supporting those), plus in 2010 one of the first scandalous news about privacy violations came out and I just deleted my account and never looked back. But in its early days when it was still close to its roots as a protest organizing tool, it could get pretty addictive.