stardepp Translator Ambassador
I finally managed to switch from X (Twitter) to Mastodon (https://social.vivaldi.net).
With X, I was very annoyed by the fact that I was followed daily by strange women with a completely empty profile and I had to block all these people individually.
The advertising was also annoying and the way Elon Musk ruined Twitter prompted me to make the switch.
At Mastodon you can download videos and photos directly from a post.
Fortunately, I found most of the media I followed on X on Mastodon.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@stardepp Yay! Congrats on making the change. The bot situation you're describing on X is very annoying.
I don't know why I wasn't following you yet, but I am now!
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
@stardepp yeah, I'm sick and tired of the p*rn bots on X... I have no idea how they haven't gotten it under control yet.
Welcome to Vivaldi Social!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@stardepp said in Switch from X to Mastodon :
followed daily by strange women with a completely empty profile
ASL?
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Switch from X to Mastodon :
@stardepp said in Switch from X to Mastodon :
followed daily by strange women with a completely empty profile
ASL? What does this abbreviation mean?
RiveDroite Supporters Ambassador
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@stardepp https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Age/sex/location - just what we used back in the IRC/ICQ/MSN days when contacted by randoms that might be interesting (and most of the time were not...)
Anyway, congrats on the move
I don't use Mastodon a lot but its nice to have and follow some interesting people.
greybeard Ambassador
I was never entertained by the idea of Twitter or X as it is now called so I've never twitted or seen anything on the platform.
Mastodon is most preferable and next is Discord where there is also a great Vivaldi presence on Discord, though not official.
TravellinBob
@greybeard I too could never figure out what was the point of Twitter or the addiction so many millions of people have for it (still). Glad I'm not alone!
As for Mastodon - I'm a bit wavy on that too.... Sure, there's some interesting stuff showing on the Vivialdi feed (I haven't created an account yet) and I've been toying with the idea of doing so pretty much since Day1 - but I still hesitate.
I can't quite figure out how to use it (or any similar platofrm) in a worthwhile way. My main interest is in promoting my blogs and maybe my books (when I get round to self- publishing them) but I struggle to understand how I can do even that to wide audience.
I guess I just don't get social media....must be an age thing!
@TravellinBob said in Switch from X to Mastodon :
I too could never figure out what was the point of Twitter or the addiction so many millions of people have for it (still).
It has enough history now that we need to first specify "which Twitter". Initially it was developed by Anarchists (pre-Jack-Dorsey) for quick short-update sharing during street actions. When I got my major addictive episode it was still being used like that - in June of 2009 when those massive protests started in Iran about electoral fraud they were almost entirely organized over Twitter.
I can't tell you how intense it was to see the updates popping up live from the streets in Tehran and elsewhere - "now we're running over to this street", "now the Basijis on motorbikes attacked us over here", "quick, retweet this message in Farsi everyone who can, it's about which street to avoid", "quick, re-tweet this about what we're going to yell from every balcony tonight", all those young people were absolutely on fire trying to get rid of conservative president Ahmadinejad who had just stolen the election. And since the big news outlets were quickly banned from operating in Iran, staying up to date with what was happening meant refreshing Twitter all day - you'd find out everything important before any of the news people did, you'd just see them report it based on Twitter themselves a while later and smile to yourself "yeah, I know, thanks".
It was never as interesting after that, I reduced my usage a lot, I also had Facebook in parallel and I preferred the longer post format + images and videos (Twitter was years away from supporting those), plus in 2010 one of the first scandalous news about privacy violations came out and I just deleted my account and never looked back. But in its early days when it was still close to its roots as a protest organizing tool, it could get pretty addictive.
Lefthandbass59
I quit Twitter after Musk took over. The rebrand to 'X' was the final straw for me!
I'm currently trying Threads, BlueSky - and now Mastodon!
edwardp Ambassador
@stardepp @Lefthandbass59 Welcome to #VivaldiSocial!
Lefthandbass59
@edwardp Thank you!