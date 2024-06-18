Delete individual synchronized history entries
-
I use full data synchronization with my Vivaldi account.
I need to delete some records from the history. I deleted them through the history panel, and then checked the synchronization status in the settings - all data was synchronized to the current version.
After that, I logged into my Vivaldi account on another device with a new profile and saw that all the history that was deleted on the first device was displayed again, i.e. it was downloaded from the Vivaldi account. I tried to repeat these steps several times, but the result was the same - deleting history locally in the browser does not delete history from the Vivaldi account, which leads to the restoration of unnecessary history on other devices. Why is this happening? I know that it is possible to delete remote data, but I don't need to delete all the data, I just want to delete a part of the history, i.e., to synchronize the deletion of histories locally with the state of the remote history. Is it possible?
-
mib2berlin
@hivervolt
Hi, i checked this with Vivaldi 6.7.3329.41 on Linux and Android and if I delete all entries with "cyd" for example on Linux they are deleted on Android too.
I manually triggered sync, it can take up to one hour if you don't trigger it.
Open vivaldi://sync-internals
There is a button Trigger GetUpdates, delete entries then use this button.
You can see how many items are synced, now start the other install of Vivaldi. The entries should be deleted.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thank you, I tried to use this trigger in manual mode and realized that in my case it works only in manual mode, no automatic update is performed.
But still, the synchronization of deleted history works weirdly.
To speed up the tests, I decided to use different profiles in the same browser on the same device.
- Authorized in empty new profiles 1 and 2
- Deleted all history, pressed the GetUpdates trigger
- Logged into profile 2, waited 1+ hour, nothing changed, all the history was still there, checked the synchronization tab in the settings, the synchronization time was updated, so the changes should have been downloaded, but it didn't happen. After that, I manually pressed the GetUpdates trigger, and only then did the history from profile 2 disappear.
- Next, I opened 10 random sites in profile 1, clicked GetUpdates, switched to profile 2, clicked GetUpdates - the history of 10 links appeared in profile 2.
- In profile 1, I deleted the last 5 entries in the history, GetUpdates, switched to profile 2, GetUpdates - the history has been updated, 5 links remain - correct.
- I checked the local history sqlite files in both profiles - there are only 5 links in the history - correct
- The most interesting thing. I created a new profile 3, logged in, and 10 records were displayed in the history again, instead of 5. I additionally manually clicked GetUpdates in profiles 1, 2 and then in 3, but no changes: profile 1 - 5 records in the history, profile 2 - 5 records, profile 3 - 10 records.
I will continue testing, maybe I can figure it out.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Linux ARM64