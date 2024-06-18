I use full data synchronization with my Vivaldi account.

I need to delete some records from the history. I deleted them through the history panel, and then checked the synchronization status in the settings - all data was synchronized to the current version.

After that, I logged into my Vivaldi account on another device with a new profile and saw that all the history that was deleted on the first device was displayed again, i.e. it was downloaded from the Vivaldi account. I tried to repeat these steps several times, but the result was the same - deleting history locally in the browser does not delete history from the Vivaldi account, which leads to the restoration of unnecessary history on other devices. Why is this happening? I know that it is possible to delete remote data, but I don't need to delete all the data, I just want to delete a part of the history, i.e., to synchronize the deletion of histories locally with the state of the remote history. Is it possible?