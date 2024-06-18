Vertical tab bar no longer auto adjust tab size, instead introduces scroll bar
If my memory serves me right, tabs were previously automatically made smaller, until thumbnail wasn't even visible.
In a recent update, something changed, and I get an annoying scrollbar, and tabs hidden out of view.
Seems like maybe the change is that it no longer makes tabs smaller than shown on my screenshot (while previously it kept making them smaller until only title was visible)
Is this a bug, or a feature? I find it it very confusing and difficult to use now.
@GeeZuZz It is an intentional change. Thumbnails make little sense. Disable them and use the Popup Thumbnails instead.
@Pesala said in Vertical tab bar no longer auto adjust tab size, instead introduces scroll bar:
@GeeZuZz It is an intentional change. Thumbnails make little sense. Disable them and use the Popup Thumbnails instead.
In my opinion thumbnails are extremely useful to identify the correct tab quickly, so disabling them is not an option.
It functioned very elegantly before, so I don't understand exactly what this change achieved.
It could at least be an option.
Wholly agree. Having auto adjusting tab height (I usually have my tabs on the left side) with thumbnails helped my workflow immensely and the most recent update seems to have removed this.
So there really is no way to reenable it? Would be a shame
EDIT: I went through the changelog and found this line:
[Tabs] Thumbnails should have a minimum height when shown “left” or “right” (VB-77184)
Seems like that's what did it?