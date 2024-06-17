Apple Streaming HLS (.m3u8 URLs) not supported
DoctorG
Seems Apple HLS is not supported?
MIME types are:
- application/x-mpegurl
- application/vnd.apple.mpegurl
Tested https://walterebert.com/playground/video/hls/ and https://assets.walterebert.com/videos/sintel-trailer.m3u8
sintel-trailer.m3u8 gave download dialog.
Tested with
- Windows 11 23H2
- Debian 12 KDE.
Works in VLC and ffplay.
Works in Vivaldi on Android 10.
@DoctorG said in Apple Streaming HLS (.m3u8 URLs) not supported:
Yes, first link: no play option
second link: download
Win 11 / Vivaldi Snapshot 6.8.3381.34
Pathduck
https://caniuse.com/?search=HLS
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HTTP_Live_Streaming#Supported_players_and_servers
But this works so
https://developer.apple.com/streaming/examples/advanced-stream-dv-atmos.html
Also the Sintel m3u8 stream works in the best video player for Windows - Zoom Player
DoctorG
Seems Vivaldi and other browsers have no codec to pay this streaming format.
Works only in extra player apps.