[Arch, Hyprland] Can't paste text copied from electron apps such as vscode or discord in vivaldi
NextProgram
It works fine on other chromium browsers and firefox but on vivaldi it just doesn't paste.
I have to paste it in a notes app, copy it again, then i can paste it in vivaldi for now.
NVM Found the problem. Vscode was running in xwayland.
Here are the steps i did to fix it.
- run
pacman -Ql code | grep desktopin the terminal
- find
code.desktopand open it as sudo
- add the line
--enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=waylandbefore the %F.
- save and exit
It should look something like this:
[Desktop Entry] Name=Visual Studio Code Comment=Code Editing. Refined. GenericName=Text Editor Exec=/usr/bin/code --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland %F Icon=visual-studio-code Type=Application StartupNotify=false StartupWMClass=Code Categories=TextEditor;Development;IDE; MimeType=text/plain;inode/directory;application/x-code-workspace; Actions=new-empty-window; Keywords=vscode;
- run