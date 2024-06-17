I have several workspaces, each for a different subject.

In each workspace, I have pinned several tabs on that subject.

I would like these pinned tabs to be locked to a particular URL. But that feature is missing in Vivaldi (I voted for it today.)

Well, if I cannot lock a tab to a URL, the next best option is to be able to jump back to it.

But right now, I have to long-press on the < button to see the tab's history, and then select the top entry to jump back to my starting page.

Is it possible to program a hotkey to jump back to the starting page (top of the tab's history list)?

For example, the hotkey ALT+LeftArrow takes me back in history by one step. Can I set ALT+SHT+LeftArrow to jump back to the start of history?

Thanks in advance!