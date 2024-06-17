How to jump back to the first website in the current tab (to the start of current tab's history)?
Raindrops1
I have several workspaces, each for a different subject.
In each workspace, I have pinned several tabs on that subject.
I would like these pinned tabs to be locked to a particular URL. But that feature is missing in Vivaldi (I voted for it today.)
Well, if I cannot lock a tab to a URL, the next best option is to be able to jump back to it.
But right now, I have to long-press on the < button to see the tab's history, and then select the top entry to jump back to my starting page.
Is it possible to program a hotkey to jump back to the starting page (top of the tab's history list)?
For example, the hotkey ALT+LeftArrow takes me back in history by one step. Can I set ALT+SHT+LeftArrow to jump back to the start of history?
Thanks in advance!
Raindrops1
@Raindrops1 I just discovered that this function is called "History rewind", and it is possible to assign a hotkey to it.
I tried to delete my post, but I do not have sufficient privileges.
So I am doing the next best thing: Describe the solution.
- Press CTRL+F12 to open the settings dialog.
- In the Search field, enter history rewind.
- Click in the input field.
- Press your favorite shortcut (I selected SHFT+CTRL+LeftArrow)
- Close the Settings dialog.
Sorry for the inconvenience!
@Raindrops1 said in How to jump back to the first website in the current tab (to the start of current tab's history)?:
I tried to delete my post, but I do not have sufficient privileges.
you don't have to. It will help others
Another method is to press and hold the Back Arrow to show the entire back history.
Move the mouse cursor to the bottom of the list to select the Start Page.
You can also add the History Rewind button to the Address Bar.
Raindrops1
The history list is useful if we are going to any intermediate URL.
But for jumping back to the very first URL, Rewind is the quickest way.
It's a good idea to add the Rewind (and its opposite, the Fast Forward) button to the toolbar.
But speaking for myself, I am a keyboard junkie, so I am happier using a hotkey!
@Raindrops1 Hi - please don't delete your initial post. It leaves the replies hanging, confuses others and makes a mess for moderators to clean up.
If you really want your whole topic deleted then flag it as such using the post menu and explain why you want it deleted.
I have restored your initial post as it might be useful to other users searching for the same.
Raindrops1
@Pathduck Thanks for that clarification!
I wanted to delete my post before the replies came in.
Now that the replies have added great value, so of course it does not make sense to delete the main question!