Fastmail and Viv M3 Mail
-
I am wondering what am I doing wrong here:
New fastmail account
Set to Labels instead of folders
When I create a label in VIV M3 Mail, it doesn't show up on the Fastmail server, and if I move the email to the Fastmail ARCHIVE Folder, the email no longer shows up under the label?
I can create a "Folder" and move the email to that "Folder" aka Label and see both M3's internal label and the email shows up on the server under the "Folder" aka Label.
I am curious what am I doing wrong here.. Is Viv's Labels only internal to VIV M3? AKA Fastmail's IMAP server can't see that labels?
I am * Kind of * new to M3... I've tried it in the past ( about a year or two ago ) and thought that it needed more work, and I thought well its been a LONGGGGG time since I've tried M3, let me try it again.
Thanks!
Q4OS Trinity Desktop
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
I see on my mail server that Vivaldi Mail sets a user-defined label as a IMAP Flag.
So it is a proof Vivaldi sends it to a IMAP mail server.
If you think it is a bug with Vivaldi on FastMail, please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@CWM030 How do you check that the IMAP flag (=label) is not set in mail?
-
@DoctorG Because, I can create a label in VIV, lets say
Create new Label
ARCHIVES_2024
Hit enter
then go to fastmail.com's webmail and its not there.
But, if I create a new "folder" ( aka Label ) in Viv, I can see it in both webmail and M3.
Also, if you ARCHIVE emails to Fastmail's default Archive folder, it removes the email from the label inside of M3. Meaning, if you click on the label in M3, The email isn't there.
-
@DoctorG VB-107341