I am wondering what am I doing wrong here:

New fastmail account

Set to Labels instead of folders

When I create a label in VIV M3 Mail, it doesn't show up on the Fastmail server, and if I move the email to the Fastmail ARCHIVE Folder, the email no longer shows up under the label?

I can create a "Folder" and move the email to that "Folder" aka Label and see both M3's internal label and the email shows up on the server under the "Folder" aka Label.

I am curious what am I doing wrong here.. Is Viv's Labels only internal to VIV M3? AKA Fastmail's IMAP server can't see that labels?

I am * Kind of * new to M3... I've tried it in the past ( about a year or two ago ) and thought that it needed more work, and I thought well its been a LONGGGGG time since I've tried M3, let me try it again.

Thanks!

Q4OS Trinity Desktop

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)