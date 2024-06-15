I have a mail and shell account with SDF.org and they recently (well, about 5 months ago) applied a change to their SMTP auth requirements. You now need to use the method that the macOS Mail app refers to as "MD5 Challenge-Response" or what Thunderbird refers to as "Encrypted password." I haven't been able to find much information on what that actually means but they no longer support PLAIN password authentication and I haven't been able to send mail from my SDF.org account in Vivaldi since before January 2024 due to this change.

Could we have those additional password methods implemented in Vivaldi's mail client so that it can be used with mail providers that don't support PLAIN authentication?