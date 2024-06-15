Title pretty much says it all, most of the time the bug occurs when I download things from google drive, but I'm sure I've experienced it elsewhere too. The download panel slides out when clicking on "Save file", but there are no signs of a download actually starting(no visible change in network usage).

However in

C:\Users\XXXXXXXXX\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Windows\Recent

you can see that the browser attempted to download the file.

What guarantees a successful download though is using the "Save as..." option rather than simply "saving" it to the default folder.

Browser is up-to-date most of the time, Windows 11. But it happened to me on another device too.

Edit: What all devices have in common are the "uBlock origin" and "I don't care about Cookies" extensions, which are known to mess with this stuff, but usually not beyond the point where you can already start the download. If I find time in the evening I'll test it without extensions again.

Unrelated question, is the browser history only stored in the cloud? Sometimes it only shows me stuff from the current session, but nothing older than that.