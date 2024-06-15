V Crashed and Wiped Tabs
Raindrops1
Vivaldi crashed in single window mode, and all workspaces are wiped clean, including pinned tabs!
I have gone through all posts carefully, and they are about system crash. But in my case, Vivaldi crashes, not the entire system.
I have faced this issue twice already on Windows 11.
Vivaldi crashed when only a Single Window was running. When I restarted it, all the tabs in all workspaces had disappeared, including the pinned tabs. (I have 7 workspaces).
I have faced this issue only in the last one month. Earlier, Vivaldi did not have this problem.
I have already selected "restart with last session" option. Yet no tabs reappear in any workspaces!
Earlier, I used to see a node called "closed windows" in the Window side panel. Even after a crash, I could see the last couple of closed windows with all tabs intact. All I had to do was to open the window, and restore all the tabs.
In some cases, if I had launched multiple windows with different tabs, all of them were recoverable this way.
But now there is no such recoverable modes!
DoctorG Ambassador
@Raindrops1 Do you use the Sessions Panel and had set it to save sessions automatically?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/sessions-panel/
Alle opened tabs and windows should be there.
Raindrops1
No, I had not. But thanks to your tip, I have done it now!
BTW I also found a session that has most/all of the tabs that disappeared. God only knows how it appeared. It is labeled "backup 6-6-2024" (exactly last week).
Thanks a lot!
ChrisAO123
I have previously experienced this browser crash on odd occasions in the past but not recently.
I've had one Vivaldi window open with may be around 10 or so tabs.
Three workspaces one with 10 tabs, one with 7 and the one that's been in use.
Everything has disappeared.
I've also noted, not sure if it's related, that if for some reason a 2nd window has opened with nothing but one tab (could be just the start tab) it's in the "generic" "Workspaces" and if this is the last Vivaldi window to be closed, the next time I start Vivaldi it opens with only that one tab, all the other tabs that were in that workspace have disappeared.
(I have noted the information about the Sessions panel).
DoctorG Ambassador
I had a crash yesterday when after restart all tabs of all worksapces were on default workspace and all others workspace empty.
But i could restore all from Session Panel.
Raindrops1
Yes, I may have had the same crash condition before the last crash.
BTW, my impression was that pinned tabs are saved separately. So they should not disappear when Vivaldi crashes.
But in my case, even the pinned tabs and tabs that were pinned and stacked disappeared. (yes, I live dangerously!)