Vivaldi crashed in single window mode, and all workspaces are wiped clean, including pinned tabs!

I have gone through all posts carefully, and they are about system crash. But in my case, Vivaldi crashes, not the entire system.

I have faced this issue twice already on Windows 11.

Vivaldi crashed when only a Single Window was running. When I restarted it, all the tabs in all workspaces had disappeared, including the pinned tabs. (I have 7 workspaces).

I have faced this issue only in the last one month. Earlier, Vivaldi did not have this problem.

I have already selected "restart with last session" option. Yet no tabs reappear in any workspaces!

Earlier, I used to see a node called "closed windows" in the Window side panel. Even after a crash, I could see the last couple of closed windows with all tabs intact. All I had to do was to open the window, and restore all the tabs.

In some cases, if I had launched multiple windows with different tabs, all of them were recoverable this way.

But now there is no such recoverable modes!