First things first, I use Vivaldi on mac for work... I hate macs with every cell in my body and I never owned one but for work I have to use this piece of garbage which means I have to find my ways around it to reach the productivity levels I have on Linux/Windows.

My main issue is the damn keyboard. After wasting hours I realized I can map modifier keys and define App Shortcuts.

First, I mapped the fn key to Control for copy, paste, etc.

Then in the App Shortcuts I setup Ctrl+C, Ctrl+F etc for menu items to make these changes work on all apps.

Now the problem is we use Google Sheets and internal web tools a lot and those shortcuts do not work in Vivaldi. I can not copy, cut, paste, search in page etc. They work in Chrome but not in Vivaldi. I tried to see if I could define them in Settings->Keyboard but I can't. I have been using Vivaldi for over 10 years but this is a show stopper for me and if I cannot find a workaround I will stop using Vivaldi for work... which I use 40 hours a week. Any suggestions appreciated. I am hoping next version of Vivaldi will fix this soon without me switching back to Chrome

Thanks.

Why I hate macs is a long story but for anyone interested: https://medium.com/@paralaks/how-i-stopped-getting-frustrated-and-learned-to-hate-macs-b1549b1ce12b