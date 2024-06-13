Open link in another browser (option request)
philosurfer
I was used to using the ghostery extension to open YouTube videos in a new private window - to avoid the advertising. Now it looks like YT has overcome that trick. AFAIK the only thing to do is to copy the link and launch it in the DuckDuckGo browser. If there's truly no other way to watch YT videos without ads, I hope the Vivaldi team will consider a setting to allow this when right-clicking on a link.
@philosurfer Please vote for the existing request: Open With Context Menu.
barbudo2005
Said:
AFAIK the only thing to do is to copy the link and launch it in the DuckDuckGo browser.
Use a video player : MPC-BE
https://www.videohelp.com/software/MPC-BE
Shortcut: CTRL + O
It is not even necessary to press play, it just starts.
It works like a charm.