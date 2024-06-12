Why so many visitors?
Hello everybody!
I have a rather off-topic question about my blog but I’m curious if someone can explain this phenomenon to me.
I have for some years a visitor counter at the bottom of my blog (widget area) so that I can see the IPs of those who read me. It is a clickable image that is typically blocked by Vivaldi but visible with another browser. I noticed for some months that I’m getting a lot of views from Singapore… something I doubt to be human, especially during the periods when my blog is quiet and there is really nothing new happening. Today I got 470 views from different IPs (and counting) and I will add a screenshot for you to see. Something isn’t right… Is this some sort of AI training on the information available on my blog? Or bots indexing in loop my info? Is it another country masking its IP addresses as if they come from Singapore? Is this something bad and I should worry or do something about it? Is this going to harm Vivaldi’s servers? I never got so many views before and this has made me ask here today… perhaps someone can explain…
Thanks and have a nice day!
@cezar Hi - this is impossible to know without detailed web server logs showing client IPs, request urls and user agents.
Most likely some kind of web crawler. Could be AI training, could be some Asian search engine, could be hackers scanning for vulnerabilities using a proxy.
I wouldn't worry about it. There's not much that can be done about it in any case. As long as Wordpress is relatively recent there should be no danger of anyone "hacking" the blog.
"I ocassionally find it soothing to scan through logs full of script kiddies thwapping their cookbooks against a firewall. It's a bit like listening to a thunderstorm while in bed at night. But that's just me."
- Stephen P. Berry
@Pathduck For a while I allowed anyone to comment on my blog, but I got too many spammers.
I actually think those SEO services must use bots or scripts to scan blogs for places to send their spam to, so I'm afraid a lot of your visits are probably such bots.
DoctorG Ambassador
I see on my own server that Singapore visitors are mostly vulnerability scans, spammers, Baidu bot, AI bots.