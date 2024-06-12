Long delay in loading custom search engines
JeremyHalliwell
I have set up quite a few custom search engines - this is probably my favourite Vivaldi feature. However since about a year ago, every time I need to restart the browser my custom list of engines is replaced with a default set (bing/ddg). Eventually my custom engines do appear but it can take literally hours for this to happen. I can't find any previous reports of this behaviour. Is there any way to troubleshoot this problem? How are search engines loaded?
I've installed the custom mod to backup/restore the search engines but whilst the backup works, the restore doesn't appear to so I'm stuck with the default engines until mine are eventually loaded.
@JeremyHalliwell Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
I have about 70 search engines, in Sync. I restart the browser several times a day.
Are you using Sync?
You could try in a clean profile, just create a dummy search engine, restart the browser and see if it sticks.
Search engines are stored in the SQLite DB file
Web Dataalong with stuff like autofill. Possibly if you have some paranoid security solution that purges this file it could happen. Never seen it myself.
I'd probably just advice you to back them up, delete all engines, restore the defaults, restart the browser and restore from backup.
JeremyHalliwell
Thanks, @Pathduck I did set up sync after the first time this issue appeared to try and fix it. Disabling sync again doesn't seem to fix it either. Resetting and restoring the search engines didn't work, I simply wasn't able to restore after the reset.
So I've created a new profile and was able to restore the engines successfully there. The downside is I now have to recreate all the many other customisations, extensions etc from the old profile - looks like copying from the old profile folder isn't the recommended way of doing it?
@JeremyHalliwell Copying files around between profiles is not really supported.
But try copying the
Web Datafile from the working profile to the old one instead of the other way around.
My guess is you've probably tried to insert a backup JSON using the mod from an older version and the data structures have since changed. No idea if that mod even works.