@JeremyHalliwell Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community

I have about 70 search engines, in Sync. I restart the browser several times a day.

Are you using Sync?

You could try in a clean profile, just create a dummy search engine, restart the browser and see if it sticks.

Search engines are stored in the SQLite DB file Web Data along with stuff like autofill. Possibly if you have some paranoid security solution that purges this file it could happen. Never seen it myself.

I'd probably just advice you to back them up, delete all engines, restore the defaults, restart the browser and restore from backup.