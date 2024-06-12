Can't stream amazon music
Good day/night I want to ask for help with this issue- for some reason I can't stream amazon music as a webpage on Vivaldi. I get a message saying I must update chrome to do so, but it seems that the problem comes and goes randomly while updating Vivaldi on my laptop. I'm currently using this version of Vivaldi: 6.7.3329.41 (Stable channel) (64 bits). My laptop specs are as follows:
CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
GPU: AMD Radeon 540X 2GB
RAM: 20 GB DDR4 3200 MHz
Windows 10 Home 64 bits
I know I could just install the amazon app, but I don't like installing software if it can be avoided. Thanks in advance for your help. Cheers!
@LeCaster Start checking with a new profile:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/#Test_in_a_different_profile
And check if the user agent is still chrome (it should):
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/miscellaneous/user-agent-brand-masking/
@Hadden89 Hi! Thanks for your advice- sadly neither option worked (I tried changing the browser to edge and back to chrome and neither worked. Another profile didn't work either)
However, I have another bit of information: I tried streaming prime video and the denial message reads as follows-
"Your web browser is missing a digital rights component. Go to chrome://components and under WidevineCdm, click Check for update."
EDIT.- I already checked the option under settings-webpages and the widevine complement is checked. I tried deactivating it and activating it again but it didn't work.
@LeCaster I do not use amazon music, just can tell my Widevine version:
Widevine Content Decryption Module - Version: 4.10.2710.0
@bariton said in Can't stream amazon music:
Widevine Content Decryption Module
Hi! and uh, I just learned how to check my version and I can see here is the problem:
Widevine Content Decryption Module - Versión: 0.0.0.0
Status: Update error.
Checking for updates ends in error, so I guess I need to find a way to fix that or install it another way.
@LeCaster I just can guess here, common problems are extensions in the browser, firewalls at OS level, virus tools and vpn. If any of these, try to disable them for the Widevine update.
@LeCaster What you can try is to remove the DRM module files from the folder before checking the updates from the component page. Is not a totally new thing:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93757/widevine-drm-module-won-t-install-update?_=1718195955196