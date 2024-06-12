Good day/night I want to ask for help with this issue- for some reason I can't stream amazon music as a webpage on Vivaldi. I get a message saying I must update chrome to do so, but it seems that the problem comes and goes randomly while updating Vivaldi on my laptop. I'm currently using this version of Vivaldi: 6.7.3329.41 (Stable channel) (64 bits). My laptop specs are as follows:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

GPU: AMD Radeon 540X 2GB

RAM: 20 GB DDR4 3200 MHz

Windows 10 Home 64 bits

I know I could just install the amazon app, but I don't like installing software if it can be avoided. Thanks in advance for your help. Cheers!