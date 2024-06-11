Hello. I spent a while searching the forums to see if anyone had suggested this, but I have yet to see this.

I'm aware that the first 9 (or 10?) tabs can be accessed by pressing the 1-9 keys, but I'm sure I'm not the only one who has over 30 tabs open at a time. I also use stacked tabs which limit the 1-9 feature quickly. And so the feature I'm going to request is an ability to assign a custom number to a tab somehow. Maybe when you right click on a tab, you can add an ability to assign a custom number not just up to 9, but to any number. Then perhaps when you hold CTRL and type a number, say "23" and then release CTRL, it will jump to the tab you numbered. Or perhaps there could be different settings that change the way you input the number: there could be a setting in which you hold the CTRL, or SHIFT, or ALT key and then type a number; or a setting that waits after you type a number to input the second or third number.

I tend to have stacks of google docs files and I always wish I had a quicker way to access the files I use most often within the stack. And so I'm requesting this.

Thank you for an awesome browser.