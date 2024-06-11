I use the standalone version of Vivaldi. There is a crash bug in which it sometimes takes multiple repeat tries to get Vivaldi to launch by running the vivaldi.exe file. When Vivaldi fails to launch, either nothing happens or there is a brief popup that says to wait for Vivaldi to close. In the latest encounter with this crash bug, it happened 11 times in a row, with tries that are each a few seconds apart. I have attached the crash reports in a .zip file. Please fix.

[crash reports sent to the devs]

[bug reported VB-107231]