We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 12th of June between 09:00 and 11:00 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Youtube HDR videos are blank white
-
AlectoTheFirst
Hi Team,
switched back from Brave to Vivaldi, m1 macbook pro, latest macos. Youtube HDR Videos do play but just show a blank white picture, all other videos are fine.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39 (Stable channel) (arm64) Revision 7c9e8453c3bda0c609414dae4ca10a7f485af8d7 OS macOS Version 14.5 (Build 23F79) JavaScript V8 12.4.254.20 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi Profile Path /Users/removed/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default Linker lld Active Variations f38ef081-ca7d8d80
Example Screenshot:
Any help?
Kind regards
AlectoTheFirst
-
AlectoTheFirst
Update. Vivaldi Snapshot is NOT affected by this
Vivaldi 6.8.3371.4 (Official Build) (arm64) Revision 456f4f6ba505d0dbca7436a42fad20da46a9a1ce OS macOS Version 14.5 (Build 23F79) JavaScript V8 12.6.228.9 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/126.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi Snapshot.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi Snapshot --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi Snapshot.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi Snapshot Profile Path /Users/chris/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi Snapshot/Default Linker lld