Hello everyone.

For a few days now, Vivaldi has stopped playing some videos correctly or not at all. On Facebook and Instagram, for example, some videos get the message "This video cannot be played", but other videos on the same websites work fine. I also use a movie database called emby. I can fully use and manage these via their own web interface, but videos no longer play (it shows an endless rotating circle instead). Everything works normal, if I use Safari instead.

My OS: MacOS Sonoma 14.3

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.39 (stable channel) x86_64

Does anyone have this problem and a suggestion for a solution?

Thank you for your help in advance.

Ringo