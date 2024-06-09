I still remember that Winter evening some time in early 2016 when I read its name on an article while researching new web browsers, the name itself was cool.

At that time chrome had already been severely busting my bllz and already had all my utter aversion for quite a long time, I couldn't stand that program that marketed itself as the best fck*ng code to ever be run on a pc.

Then there was firefox which as usual had long periods in which it run like it was on a dangerously heated pentium II and it wasn't to my best liking either anyway. Then there was Internet Expl... I mean... for real?!?

So I visited the Vivaldi website, downloaded and installed this little son of a gun, the graphic struck me immediately, it was really cool, neat, elegant and the program itself run very smoothly and throughout the years it just kept on improving.

I never switched back nor switched to any of the other new, funky or hipstery browsers nor those who offer whatever silly useless functions like giving you sh*tcoins when you use them.

Vivaldi is my browser, Send big sincere compliments to any single one being who works on Vivaldi, keep improving. Thank you very much!!!