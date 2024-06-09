It all started in early 2016. Big Compliments to all the Vivaldi Staff!!!
-
I still remember that Winter evening some time in early 2016 when I read its name on an article while researching new web browsers, the name itself was cool.
At that time chrome had already been severely busting my bllz and already had all my utter aversion for quite a long time, I couldn't stand that program that marketed itself as the best fck*ng code to ever be run on a pc.
Then there was firefox which as usual had long periods in which it run like it was on a dangerously heated pentium II and it wasn't to my best liking either anyway. Then there was Internet Expl... I mean... for real?!?
So I visited the Vivaldi website, downloaded and installed this little son of a gun, the graphic struck me immediately, it was really cool, neat, elegant and the program itself run very smoothly and throughout the years it just kept on improving.
I never switched back nor switched to any of the other new, funky or hipstery browsers nor those who offer whatever silly useless functions like giving you sh*tcoins when you use them.
Vivaldi is my browser, Send big sincere compliments to any single one being who works on Vivaldi, keep improving. Thank you very much!!!
-
@ejiwl, agree, the only drawback I've found in Vivaldi over the years is, after using it, all other browser I've tested seem shabby to me.
Enjoy
-
@ejiwl Are you sure about the date? According to my records:
TechCrunch: (January 27th 2015):
“The former CEO of Opera, Jon von Tetzchner, has released the Vivaldi Browser for fans of the old Opera. This initial release is a Technical Preview, it is neither feature complete, nor free from bugs that might spoil your day. It uses the Chromium rendering engine like the new Opera 38. It already has Panels, Tab-stacking, Notes, Speed Dial, and Customisable shortcuts and Tabs. Built-in email is planned, but mail is limited to web mail at the moment.””
-
yojimbo274064400
FWIW: the post's title does not reflect its content where it references @ejiwl discovery of Vivaldi and not that of, Vivaldi Tech Preview 1 | Vivaldi Browser
-
Most users are reffering to the first stable release which certainly was in 2016, not on the tech preview, I think. Last Beta was in Nov 2015, I found Vivaldi v1.1 in Jun 2016, using it since then as main browser, never regretted it.
-
@yojimbo274064400 I was referring to the title “It all started in early 2016.”
Version 1.0 was not released until April 6th 2016, so I guessed @ejiwl must have started using a Snapshot version in January or February.
-
TravellinBob
@Pesala I took the title as referring to the writer's perticular story rather than the browser.... Not sure any other interpretation makes a lot of sense, really.
-
Hard to believe I'm just about 7 months shy of my 10-year anniversary with Vivaldi. 27 Jan 2025, it will have been 10 years - and when you get to be my age, 10 years goes by in a flash. In all that time, I never stepped back from it.
-
@Ayespy, yes, the time is relative, it past faster as you get older. For me it's only 8 years but it really seems like yesterday..
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
I remember when I first read about Vivaldi in some tech article (can't remember the site, but I read the Verge mainly, so I'll assume there?) where they were talking about Vivaldi and how it was created by the original co-founder of Opera.
I used to use Opera and stopped when they sold off, so I was extremely curious to try it out. I'm glad I did! It's my favourite browser by far!
-
@RiveDroite said in It all started in early 2016. Big Compliments to all the Vivaldi Staff!!!:
I remember when I first read about Vivaldi in some tech article (can't remember the site, but I read the Verge mainly, so I'll assume there?) where they were talking about Vivaldi and how it was created by the original co-founder of Opera.
I used to use Opera and stopped when they sold off, so I was extremely curious to try it out. I'm glad I did! It's my favourite browser by far!
Ditto!
-
@Pesala yes it's the date I found Vivaldi, when my story with it began, not when it was first released, anyway if I remember right, the version number hadn't even reached the number 1.