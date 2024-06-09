@Pesala Ah yes, shift + click is something I use too. Middle button of my mouse have died, so couldn't use that to open links in new tab.

Anyway, while I don't need this feature badly, since I don't open bookmarks in new tabs often, I don't think that logic about RMB for context menu is right here.

I mean, if you right click even in webpages, it will open the context menu. It is about holding the RMB while doing the gesture, not just clicking it once. And just holding the RMB does not open anything. You can even try dragging the cursor to the left or right in the bookmarks bar while holding RMB and it will do nothing.

But I could understand if it will be difficult to actually implement in it, just like how it is difficult to implement proper drag and drop for new tab. I am not a developer to understand how difficult or easy it is. If it is not difficult then the devs can consider it, maybe.