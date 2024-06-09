Gesture support in open bookmarks bar to open them in new tab
Hello,
I was wondering if the developers can provide the gesture support to open bookmarks in new tab as well.
I usually just dragged and dropped URLs/texts/bookmarks in new tab, to open them. However, since Vivaldi does not support it as good as others, I have been using gestures.
While gestures are working great in webpages, it does not work on bookmarks bar. So, I am still left with either right clicking and then opening them in new tab or dragging and dropping them in that small af [+] new tab button.
So, having gesture support in bookmarks bar would be pretty good.
@Zune I don’t see this happening. Mouse Gestures use RMB, but RMB on menus opens a context menu. Try Shift+Click (for new tab) or Ctrl+Click and MMB (for new background tab).
@Pesala Ah yes, shift + click is something I use too. Middle button of my mouse have died, so couldn't use that to open links in new tab.
Anyway, while I don't need this feature badly, since I don't open bookmarks in new tabs often, I don't think that logic about RMB for context menu is right here.
I mean, if you right click even in webpages, it will open the context menu. It is about holding the RMB while doing the gesture, not just clicking it once. And just holding the RMB does not open anything. You can even try dragging the cursor to the left or right in the bookmarks bar while holding RMB and it will do nothing.
But I could understand if it will be difficult to actually implement in it, just like how it is difficult to implement proper drag and drop for new tab. I am not a developer to understand how difficult or easy it is. If it is not difficult then the devs can consider it, maybe.
@Pesala Actually, gestures are actually working in bookmarks bar. You can change page (next/previous) by dragging left or right. It didn't do anything last time for me because I was testing it in Start Page.
Would be great if the bookmarks itself were interactable.
@Zune On bookmark bar menus RMB drags the bookmark.
There is also Settings, Bookmarks:Open Bookmarks in New Tab
I guess that does not suit your workflow.
@Pesala Thanks, I guess this option will do it for me.