@bashley No, participation on Vivaldi's Mastodon server instance would not be connected in any way.

As Far as I know, Vivaldi staff have no access to any of the behind the scenes data concerning your webmail. They can format the UI and certain server options within the limits allowed by RoundCube, but cannot access individual accounts. Like anyone, if you gave them your log-on credentials for your account, they could log on as though they were you and rummage around and see if they could see anything obvious, which would also mean they had total access to all of your emails.

The way to connect with a community staffer (they are the ones that manage webmail) you would Send a message to Vivaldi.