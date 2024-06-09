Hello,

So I decided to DL Vivaldi because I finally got my desktop back after 2 1/2 years, & I have Win 7 on it (don't tell me to upgrade) & I've had nothing but problems with Brave crashing.

I went to DL some Chrome extensions, and I keep getting this.

"To add this item to Chrome, please update your browser."

Well for reasons I won't get into, a lot of companies are stopping us from using Win 7.

Does this mean that Vivaldi is too, because on Brave (which isn't the latest version) I can DL the extensions & also on Chrome.

I hope you have good news for me, because this does look like it may solve my problems and Brave has become tyrannical lately, so I am looking for a new browser & I talk about privacy online all the time to others, so if I like the browser I will be talking about it.

Thanks