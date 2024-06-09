Unsolved Does it not work on Windows 7?
Hello,
So I decided to DL Vivaldi because I finally got my desktop back after 2 1/2 years, & I have Win 7 on it (don't tell me to upgrade) & I've had nothing but problems with Brave crashing.
I went to DL some Chrome extensions, and I keep getting this.
"To add this item to Chrome, please update your browser."
Well for reasons I won't get into, a lot of companies are stopping us from using Win 7.
Does this mean that Vivaldi is too, because on Brave (which isn't the latest version) I can DL the extensions & also on Chrome.
I hope you have good news for me, because this does look like it may solve my problems and Brave has become tyrannical lately, so I am looking for a new browser & I talk about privacy online all the time to others, so if I like the browser I will be talking about it.
Thanks
@OurFreeSociety Lastest version of any chromium based browser doesn't work on seven (guess you already know that) but seems the chrome store is also blocking users of old systems/versions to add and update extensions to the browser.
Some things you could consider:
change the user agent with devtools and see if this help installng from the store
Install extensions as unpacked (usually from developers github sites or similar.)
Install the CRX manually. The bookmarlet to download the package from the store seems to be broken, but this should work ( external resource )
Try supermium , Palemoon or Basilisk (which should have native support for win7)
Switch to another OS. You should be able to put Q4OS along windows 7.
Ok, I'll have to get my website coder to translate some of what you said into English LOL
- I have no idea how to DL unpacked extensions. Never done that before.
Do all extensions come that way b/c I use:
LastPass
Nimbus
Tab Suspender
Session Buddy
And 2 translate extensions, although I think this browser has a built in translator, but I'd have to see how it works b/c I normally highlight what I need to translate on some sites (other sites I need the whole page translated) & I know that you can't translate a whole page on FB, they block it or something.
What's Supermium, Palemoon or Basilisk?
What's Q4OS? Is that Linux?
I appreciate your help. I am hoping I can get this fixed so I can finally switch over. Brave is also a CPU hog if memory serves. Is this browser either a CPU or Memory hog?
I am a power user, so I have a lot of profiles & lots of tabs unfortunately. No comments LOL
Also, can you recommend a good extension or something that will easily copy my bookmarks over from another computer (Brave again & even Chrome) over to here without them being able to keep my bookmarks after they are moved them over? That's why I don't want to use google's sync feature. I think that's what Brave uses too, but even if it doesn't, I don't want to save everything to the cloud.
Thanks again.
Hi,
Click on the already detailed provided links an read there.
Mostly all is clearly explained.
If something is missing, search first on your favorite Search Engine.
If you can't find the right answer, ask back.
For Export/Import Bookmarks, either go to each browser settings and search it there or once Installed a new browser, you will be asked to import data.
@OurFreeSociety said in Does it not work on Windows 7?:
I am hoping I can get this fixed so I can finally switch over
That's the point. It won't be fixed. Windows 7 is not supported anymore. You have to check for alternative solutions which will retain seven compatibility in the middle/long term so you best chance to avoid staying with insecure/obsolete builds is Supermium (forked chromium), Palemoon or Basilisk (forked gecko/firefox).
Or switching to Linux, of course. You shouldn't rely on older Brave/Chrome/Firefox/Vivaldi versions.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
a good extension or something that will easily copy my bookmarks over from another computer
you don't need an extension. You can export them directly as HTML and then import back into your chosen browser.
That's why I don't want to use google's sync feature. I think that's what Brave uses too
Nope. Brave use brave sync.
edwardp Ambassador
@OurFreeSociety Welcome to the Vivaldi community.
Here are some helpful links:
Vivaldi Help
Vivaldi Features
Vivaldi How To
Vivaldi Tutorials
Vivaldi Blogs
Vivaldi Social
Vivaldi Snapshot vs Stable
Vivaldi Themes
Vivaldi's Troubleshooting Guides
Vivaldi's Mail Client
Vivaldi's Business Model
Per the Vivaldi download page, it is fully supported on Windows 11.
This blog post (from November 2022) explains the decision to drop support for expired operating systems.
@edwardp said in Does it not work on Windows 7?:
Per the Vivaldi download page, it is fully supported on Windows 11.
This blog post (from November 2022) explains the decision to drop support for expired operating systems.
Wow, so you won't even support Win 10?
Ok, I guess I'm not using your browser.
@OurFreeSociety, welcome, and yes W7 is dead and anymore supported by Chromium and also not by Firefox later this year. I understand that you don't want update Windows, but this don't left alternatives other as switching to Linux, maybe in Dual Boot so you can use W7 still locally with yout apps and using Linux with an updated Vivaldi online.
Good distros even for newbees are Mint or Q4OS
@OurFreeSociety said in Does it not work on Windows 7?:
Wow, so you won't even support Win 10?
The download page is obviously wrong. It supports both Windows 10 and 11.
-
@EricJH, it only said that Vivaldi support W11, but this don't exclude W10 and other OS. But certainly it leads to misunderstandigs. Anyway, also the days of W10 are counted, it0s support finish the next year, but I think it will last some time more due to the great ammount of users, similar as ocurred with W7, which also last some years more as the announced fin.