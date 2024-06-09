Being redirected from my home page.
Hi all
It looks like I've been hit by the r.linksprf(dot)com** redirect.
This is only happening on my desktop.
I also use Vivaldi on Windows 11 tablet, Android and Vivaldi on SailfishOS via App Support, but those devices are not affected.
Windows Defender can't find it, neither can MalwareBytes.
Any info on how to get rid of this will be welcome.
** Replaced the .com with (dot)com to prevent it appearing as a clickable link.
DoctorG Ambassador
@stickymick Check your extensions (Ctrl+Shift+E), perhaps a malicious extension causing this or a external app added a malicious extension.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Tyr to deactivate all extensions, activate one, check if redirect appears, if yes you got the malicious, if no activate next and so on.
//EDIT: And please list extensions at internal page
vivaldi://system/#extensions, hit "Expand…" and copy listed extensions in your reply.
@stickymick List us your extensions (several youtube/video extensions have a malicious payload) and clean them up as DocG suggested. Usually adwcleaner specific tool detect those.
Then head to
vivaldi://serviceworker-internalsand STOP + UNREGISTER anything you don't directly recognize.
chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/is actually Vivaldi App. So omit this
Thanks so far for the info and advice.
Here's my list of extensions:
uBlock Origin
Remove Facebook Ads
Google Translate
F.Block Sponsored
Adblock for Youtube
Emoji
I've done the deactivate - reactivate test and the issue has cleared up.
My homescreen used to flicker twice when it appeared and on most occasions Vivaldi used to display it's content blocker page with info that it had blocked that particular redirect.
I've quit and started Vivaldi a number of times and it looks like the issue has cleared up.
Quick update:
I've singled out the culprit. It was an Emoji Extension. Confirmed by:
It pays to read the full description when adding extensions.
On a sidenote, I see you are using multiple adblocker extensions. The makers of uBO advice to not use multiple adblockers concurrently; it may make uBO less effective. I only use uBO and that does the job also on YT.