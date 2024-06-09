Hi all

It looks like I've been hit by the r.linksprf(dot)com** redirect.

This is only happening on my desktop.

I also use Vivaldi on Windows 11 tablet, Android and Vivaldi on SailfishOS via App Support, but those devices are not affected.

Windows Defender can't find it, neither can MalwareBytes.

Any info on how to get rid of this will be welcome.

** Replaced the .com with (dot)com to prevent it appearing as a clickable link.