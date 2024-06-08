@janrif If you have to do such a change for a single program, I have to say you're doing scaling wrong.

Read:

https://www.majorgeeks.com/content/page/how_to_change_dpi_scaling_settings_in_windows.html

https://support.microsoft.com/en-gb/topic/windows-scaling-issues-for-high-dpi-devices-508483cd-7c59-0d08-12b0-960b99aa347d

Basically, you would set your OS DPI scaling to a comfortable level in terms of stuff like desktop text. Then most modern programs (like Vivaldi and all current browsers) will scale accordingly.

For old programs that do not support DPI Scaling, you would set the DPI Override to "System" or "System (enhanced)" - for some programs enhanced might break the UI, but looks slightly better than the default System scaling which is very blurry. But it's a lot better than having to deal with tiny fonts and icons.

Windows 10+ will detect if a program supports DPI Scaling and set the scaling mode to System automatically.

Yes, you could use Vivaldi's UI scaling feature, but 200% scaling also means web pages will render huge, so you'd need to set your default web page zoom to 50%. And other programs with no scaling would be huge as well, so this is not maintainable.

Out of curiosity, what is this program that requires you to set 200% scaling?