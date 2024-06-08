Display Scaling
For another program, I have to set display to 200% which, of course, screws up Vivaldi display. Is there any way around this situation? TIA
@janrif In Settings, Appearance, set User Interface Zoom to 50%.
@janrif If you have to do such a change for a single program, I have to say you're doing scaling wrong.
Read:
https://www.majorgeeks.com/content/page/how_to_change_dpi_scaling_settings_in_windows.html
https://support.microsoft.com/en-gb/topic/windows-scaling-issues-for-high-dpi-devices-508483cd-7c59-0d08-12b0-960b99aa347d
Basically, you would set your OS DPI scaling to a comfortable level in terms of stuff like desktop text. Then most modern programs (like Vivaldi and all current browsers) will scale accordingly.
For old programs that do not support DPI Scaling, you would set the DPI Override to "System" or "System (enhanced)" - for some programs enhanced might break the UI, but looks slightly better than the default System scaling which is very blurry. But it's a lot better than having to deal with tiny fonts and icons.
Windows 10+ will detect if a program supports DPI Scaling and set the scaling mode to System automatically.
Yes, you could use Vivaldi's UI scaling feature, but 200% scaling also means web pages will render huge, so you'd need to set your default web page zoom to 50%. And other programs with no scaling would be huge as well, so this is not maintainable.
Out of curiosity, what is this program that requires you to set 200% scaling?
@Pathduck Thanks for replying. 'TeraCopy'.
@janrif I did test that Teracopy program, and it it does have issues with some very tiny fonts. Setting its scaling override to System (Enhanced) improved it a little bit.
But think of it like this - how often do you need to run Teracopy? And how often do you run a browser? You shouldn't need to make all kinds of workarounds in other applications for a copy/backup program you might run once in a fortnight.
For all I know this Teracopy thing supports making automated backups started as tasks, so you won't need to run the UI at all once it's set up. I run a backup program, the UI is pretty bad but once set up it just runs weekly in the background. I might launch the UI perhaps once a month to check for updates.
Agreed; that's the setting I ended up with. I settled on Monitor Display at 175 (150 suggested) & Vivaldi Appearance set to 110. This combo seems to work ok for the two programs I was playing with (Teracopy being one of them & Zoot being the other).
Point taken.
I believe 'Copy' function can be automated but I was/am testing manually until I'm confident it works right. 'Teracopy' copies entire Vivaldi 'Default' folder; extremely fast. To test, I was going to move copied 'Default' folder over to a new standalone Vivaldi installation to see how it runs.... unless you have a different thought on the matter..
Sounds like a plan. One less thing to worry about.
@janrif Not sure about Vivaldi, but old Opera would have issues if you copied the entire profile to a new location. Some settings used pointers to files, and thus your copy would actually refer to the original profile. While Vivaldi might not do this for all I know, just the mention of it makes me nervous.
If Vivalsi uses relative addresses for your background and other customizations it is probably fine - and if you don't actually change anything you'd never know the difference xince the referenced file will exist, but be aware that in such a case things might not be as they seem.