Would it be possible to allow us to choose in "Mail Settings" whether to show the username or the actual email address in the email header's "From" field? For example: if an email from Microsoft comes in, I'd like to know just from looking at the panel list whether it's from "[email protected]" or "[email protected]" or "[email protected]". This would save having to open obvious and potentially dangerous spam.

If there is a reason you won't or can't do this, I'd like to know that, too.

Thanks for your consideration.