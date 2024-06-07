Google Drive Document Opening Error
-
I receive this error when trying to open a Google Sheets document in Google Drive. This does NOT happen using a guest profile in Vivaldi. Also does NOT happen when using Chrome. I have completed the troubleshooting, deleted cookies, reset all settings, restarted the browser, restarted the computer. Basically set myself back 12 hours of painstaking customizations.
And still getting the same error. I'm frustrated that I un-did all the customization I've been building since installing the browser.......and I got no result.
It's a nice browser but not worth this trouble or time waste.
Please advise.
-
Any guidance is greatly appreciated
-
@atulkaushal It seems to work fine for me, opening a spreadsheet document in Drive. It opens in a new tab for Docs so any relation to Drive should not matter anyway.
Do you have a share link to this document?
Does the same happen when opening the document directly?
Also post your full info from Help > About here.
My only suggestion is to complete all the troubleshooting steps. Make sure to test in a clean profile, and disable all extensions. After disabling extensions, close all tabs, clear cache+cookies and restart the browser.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Several hits from just searching for
google docs "this error has been reported"
https://www.google.com/search?q=google+docs+"this+error+has+been+reported"&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
- https://support.google.com/drive/thread/12667389/in-google-docs-i-get-the-error-this-error-has-been-reported-to-google-and-we-ll-look-into-it-as-soo?hl=en
- https://support.google.com/docs/thread/143378911/google-docs-error?hl=en
- https://support.google.com/docs/thread/71776944/unable-to-open-my-google-docs?hl=en
- https://support.google.com/docs/thread/10504142/can-t-open-google-doc-files-in-chrome-or-chromebook?hl=en
- https://support.google.com/docs/thread/206007873/how-can-i-trouble-shoot-my-google-docs-homepage?hl=en
- https://www.reddit.com/r/techsupport/comments/11pita5/google_docs_wont_show_documents_on_safari/?rdt=38260
Seems extension-related (as usual...)
-
Thanks for the research. You were correct. When I turned ALL of the extensions off, the Google Docs work fine. Now I will need to turn them on 1-at-a-time to see which one is causing the problem.
Would you like me to report back on the extension that was the culprit?
-
SOLVED
I turned off all of my extensions, and then turned them back on, 1-at-a-time.
The Defiway Extension in the screenshot is the one that causes the issue. Of course, there may be more, but here is one you guys can add to the list of known issues.
Thanks again for the guidance. Teamwork makes the dream work.
Cheers.