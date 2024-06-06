Hi guys,

Since several days now, when on the YouTube channel and clicking any footage to watch, the channel starts flickering, showing me all speedy mixed up footage of:

YouTube messages asking permission for YouTube to use advertising between the footage (lasting for just one or two seconds), Random advertising footage being started (lasting for one or two seconds), Youtube Trying to start the actual footage (lasting for just one or two seconds).

All of the above, is mixed up with each other and constantly repeating itself without any option to stop it or to do something about it; therefor it is impossible for me to watch the actual footage.

Is any of you hopefully familliar with what is happening here and able to tell me what to do about it? I'm sure it has something to do with my settings or whatever, although there's nothing that I can think of, that could have been changed.

Hope to hear from you soon.

Cheers!

Robert