Duck Duck Go is adding AI Chat
DuckDuckGo AI Chat: anonymous access to popular AI chatbots
@lfisk This has been live for some time now. It’s a casual way to look for basic information concerning a search. It’s this scenario a bot is most useful for.
On the other hand ddg search concerning technical information is completely flooded with AI created articles/blogs. It’s getting worse by the hour. I boldly assume in some fields three quarters of new content is already AI spam.
@lfisk, as @luetage said, a search assistant is the best use for an LLM, because it's base is the realtime web content to which it added the capability to summarize and explain the content. Because of this I use Andisearch which do exactly this, whithout more than basic fuctions as pure ChatBot, but excelent capabilities to find what you are searching for and from reliable sources. Apart is for sure one of the most active private protecting search out there, more than DDG AI, because this pass your searches to third party ChatBots, which Andi don't.